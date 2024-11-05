Dawgs Daily

College Football Playoff Rankings: First Set of Standings Reveled

The College Football Playoff Committee has released its first week of rankings. Here are the results.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; A view of the CFP Trophy before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; A view of the CFP Trophy before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The month of November has arrived, which means that the College Football Playoff is just a few short weeks away. As teams prepare to put the finishing touches on their 2024 regular season, the CFP committee has released its first batch of rankings.

This season will be the first year in college football history that the playoff will include 12 total teams, as opposed to the previous system of four. This year's teams will include, each of the four power-4 conference champions, the highest-ranked group of five champions, and seven at-large teams.

College Football Playoff Rankings (November 5)

This article will be updated periodically as further rankings are revealed*

  1. .Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. BYU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. LSU
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Iowa State
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. Kansas State
  20. Colorado
  21. Washington State
  22. Louisville
  23. Clemson
  24. Missouri
  25. Army

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

