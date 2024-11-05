College Football Playoff Rankings: First Set of Standings Reveled
The College Football Playoff Committee has released its first week of rankings. Here are the results
The month of November has arrived, which means that the College Football Playoff is just a few short weeks away. As teams prepare to put the finishing touches on their 2024 regular season, the CFP committee has released its first batch of rankings.
This season will be the first year in college football history that the playoff will include 12 total teams, as opposed to the previous system of four. This year's teams will include, each of the four power-4 conference champions, the highest-ranked group of five champions, and seven at-large teams.
College Football Playoff Rankings (November 5)
- .Oregon
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Clemson
- Missouri
- Army
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
