College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Benefits From Wild Week 13
The College Football Playoff Committee has released its fourth week of rankings. Here are the results.
Week 14 of the 2024 college football season is fast approaching as teams are gearing up to put the finishing touches on their regular season slates to earn a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
With the regular season winding down, College Football Playoff selection committee rankings have become more important than ever. The committee released its fourth batch of rankings earlier in the week.
College Football Playoff Rankings (November 19)
This article will be updated periodically as further rankings are revealed*
- -
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
The Bulldogs will conclude their regular season slate this Friday as they host their in-state rivals, Georgia Tech. They will then travel to Atlanta on December 7th to play in the SEC Championship against either Texas or Texas A&M.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
