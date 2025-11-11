College Football Playoff Rankings Released - Where are the Georgia Bulldogs Ranked?

Dawgs Daily

The second week of college football playoff rankings have been released.

Jan 19, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at a press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The first release of the college football playoff rankings was released last week. The Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 5, so they are sitting comfortably with three games left in the season. Several games occurred this weekend with playoff implications, but only one team inside of the top 12 took a loss, and it was BYU against Texas Tech, both of which were ranked inside of the top 12.

That likely means there will were only be maybe one new face move inside of the top 12, however, we could see some shake up in where the teams are ranked this week. Texas A&M picked up a ranked win over the Missouri Tigers and Oregon picked up a ranked win over Iowa.

It is worth noting that there has been shake up in regards to how the college football playoff will operate this season. Last year, the highest-ranked conference champions were awarded the top four seeds and first-round byes. This year, it will be the highest ranked four teams that receive first-round byes. Outside of that, it will operate the same way it did last season. The first round will be played at the higher ranked team's home stadium and from there on out, the games will be played at neutral sites.

This year, the national title game will be played in Miami, Florida, on January 19th. The first set of games of the playoff will be played on Dec. 19th, the second round will begin on Dec. 31st and the semifinals will be played on Jan. 8th and 9th.

With that said, here is how the second week of college football playoff rankings looked.

College Football Playoff Rankings

*This article will be updated when the rankings are officially released*

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oregon
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Oklahoma
  12. BYU
  13. Utah
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Miami
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. USC
  18. Michigan
  19. Virginia
  20. Louisville
  21. Iowa
  22. Pittsburgh
  23. Tennessee
  24. USF
  25. Cincinnati

The rankings will be revealed at 7 PM ET on ESPN on Tuesday. The official college football playoff bracket will be released on the Sunday after conference championship weekend in December.

The Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Texas Longhorns this weekend. A major matchup as it is Georgia's final conference game of the season and Texas can't afford to take another loss this season if they want to continue their push for a playoff spot. A win for Georgia would likely secure their spot in the playoff as they would have one loss with games remaining against Charlotte and Georgia Tech to close the season.

