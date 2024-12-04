College Football Playoff Rankings: Top-10 Matchups Amid Conference Championship Week
The College Football Playoff Committee has released its fifth week of rankings. Here are the results.
The college football regular seaosn has concluded as a handful of programs gear up for bowl games and post-season runs, while the less fortunate programs begin to turn their sights towards the next season.
With the regular season concluded, conference championships are right around the corner. Which means a handful of teams will have one last chance to make their case for the College Football Playoff. The selection committee rankings have become more important than ever as the committee released its fifth batch of rankings earlier in the week. The final selection for playoff teams will begin Sunday, December 8th following teh conclusion of conference championships.
College Football Playoff Rankings (December 3)
- Oregon (1 Seed)
- Texas (2 Seed)
- Penn State (5 Seed)
- Notre Dame (6 Seed)
- Georgia (7 Seed)
- Ohio State (8 Seed)
- Tennessee (9 Seed)
- SMU (3 Seed)
- Indiana (10 Seed)
- Boise State (4 Seed)
- Alabama (11 Seed)
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State (12 Seed)
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- BYU
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Colorado
- Army
- Memphis
This article will be updated periodically as further rankings are revealed*
The Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Atlanta this Saturday to face the Texas Longhorns in a rematch for the SEC Championship. The winner of this game will be awarded a first round bye in the inagural 12-team College Football Playoff.
