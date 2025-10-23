College Football Referee "Permanently Suspended" Following Georgia vs Auburn Game
The head referee who was a part of the extremely controversial Georgia vs Auburn game this season has been suspended.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has reportedly suspended one of its long-time officials following a litany of complaints involving his officiating job during a contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers earlier this season.
According to a report from Yellowhammer News, veteran official Ken Williamson has been "permanently suspended" from officiating games in the SEC after nine complaints were validated by conference officials.
Georgia and Auburn's contest earlier this season was marked by numerous controversial moments and questionable calls. However, the most baffling of them all took place during the closing moments of the first half, when Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold attempted to dive over the goal line for a touchdown.
Controversial Calls in the Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers Matchup
Arnold lost control of the ball just before it was able to cross the goal line. The Bulldogs then recovered the supposed fumble and returned it for a touchdown. The play resulted in a painstakingly long review that ultimately awarded Georgia a fumble, but not a touchdown. Georgia would eventually win the game 20-10.
Another extremely controversial moment in the game took place early in the fourth quarter when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart ran over to an official to signal that the Auburn defense was clapping (which results in a penalty against the defense). Smart's gestures appeared to signal a timeout, which was awarded to Georgia.
Following a plea from Smart, the Bulldogs were not charged with a timeout, despite the play stopping on the field. This and a handful of other plays led to many fans declaring that Georgia and Auburn's contest was "the worst officiated game they had ever seen".
This is not the first instance Williamson and his crew have been a part of controversial, game-changing calls. During the 2019 season, in a College Football Playoff matchup between Ohio State and Clemson, an extremely controversial fumble was overturned by officials, which negated a scoop-and-score touchdown for the Buckeyes.
The negated touchdown would eventually result in the Buckeyes' defeat, as they suffered a 29-23 loss, ending their season and national championship hopes. The play remains one of the more infamous moments in College Football Playoff history.
Williamson's suspension is certainly an indictment of the quality of officiating that took place during the Georgia-Auburn game. However, it is virtually impossible to quantify how much of an effect it had on the outcome, as both teams were affected by questionable calls.