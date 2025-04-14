College Football Staffer Says Georgia's Dan Jackson is a Sleeper Pick for NFL Draft
A college football coach said that Dan Jackson is one of the biggest sleeper picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
The NFL draft is set to take place next week and the Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of players that could potentially be selected within the seven rounds. One of those players in safety Dan Jackson and one college coach had some high praise to throw Jackson's way.
Despite Jackson being a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs and a meaningful contributor on defense for multiple seasons, the former walk-on did not receive an invite to the NFL combine. With that said, it would appear that Jackson is a bit of an after-thought for this year's draft, but one coach said he has the potential to be one of the best sleeper picks in the class.
ESPN released an article detailing which players in the draft class and Jackson's name made the list. The article was assisted via the opinions of college coaches. Here is what was said about the former Georgia safety.
"He'll be a guy who can be on all the [special] teams, can play safety or nickel," a Georgia staff member said. "He's smart. You tell him to do something different one time, he'll do it. You never have to worry about him."
Jackson might not have an All-Pro ceiling but coming out of high school, Jackson wasn't expected to be a starter in the SEC for multiple years either. After all, he had to try out to make the team in the first place.
