College Football Week Four Matchups Georgia Bulldogs Fans Should Pay Attention To

As the Georgia Bulldogs continue their first bye week of the 2025 regular season, here are some games around the nation that Dawg fans should pay attention to.

Christian Kirby II

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the stands against the Austin Peay Governors
Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the stands against the Austin Peay Governors
Week four of the 2025 college football season has arrived and unfortunately for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs, the team is not scheduled to be in action this Saturday, as they are currently on a bye week ahead of their matchup with Alabama.

But while there won't be any Georgia Football this Saturday, there are still a handful of exciting games that fans may want to tune in to. Here is a list of some week four college football matchups that may catch the attention of Georgia fans.

1. Arkansas vs Memphis

Arkansas Razorback head coach Sam Pittman
Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorback head coach Sam Pittman

This matchup wouldn't be on the radar had it not been for the Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield's comments earlier in the week about the Bulldogs' driving records. With a former Kirby Smart assistant set to face the Tigers this Saturday, Georgia fans may want to tune in to "hate-watch" Memphis vs Arkansas.

2. Auburn vs Oklahoma

Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold
Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11)

Not only does this ranked SEC matchup feature a future opponent for the Bulldogs, it also features an interesting transfer story as Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold transferred from Oklahoma ahead of the 2025 season. Seeing how the Tigers signal caller fairs against his former team will be an interesting matchup.

3. Florida vs Miami

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11)

One of Georgia's biggest rivals is set to travel to Miami and face former quarterback Carson Beck, who surprisingly entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season. While some fans may be conflicted on who to cheer for, this inter-state rivalry will be interesting to watch.

4. Tennessee vs UAB

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6)

The Bulldogs ripped out the hearts of thousands of Tennessee fans last Saturday as they overcame a 14-point deficit on their way to a thrilling overtime victory in Neyland Stadium. While the Vols and Dawgs aren't scheduled to face each other again (as of now), seeing how the team responds after a heartbreaking loss will be fascinating.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams.

