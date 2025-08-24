Dawgs Daily

College Football Week One Games Georgia Bulldogs Fans Should Pay Attention to

Here is a list of games Georgia Bulldog fans should pay attention to for week one of the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

Sep 7, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts with fans walking in during the Dawgwalk prior to the game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a long and turbulent offseason, the wait for the return of college football is officially over. With week one of the 2025 season just days away, the anticipation for the Georgia Bulldogs return is at an all time high.

While the Dawgs' 3:30 kick off against Marshall will be priority number one for Georgia fans on Saturday, here is a list of five other week one matchups that Bulldog fans should tune in for (between action of the Georgia game, of course).

1. Texas vs Ohio State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks off the field after UT defeats the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arguably, the most highly anticipated week one matchup in college football history. Texas vs Ohio State will provide Dawg fans with not only an exciting matchup but a first look at Arch Manning, who is set to face the Bulldogs in November of the regular season.

2. Notre Dame vs Miami

Miami quarterback Carson Beck
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Although Georgia is not scheduled to face either team in the regular season, the Miami vs. Notre Dame game will feature former Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck against the team that ended the Bulldogs' 2024 season. With the NFL not yet returned, this top-ten matchup is sure to be one of the most-watched football games of this Sunday night.

3. Tennessee vs Syracuse

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs' SEC schedule this season begins with a trip to Knoxville in week three. Tennessee's matchup against a formidable ACC opponent will certainly be watched by Georgia coaches, if not the fans. Plus, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown is a descendant of the Kirby Smart coaching tree.

4. Alabama vs Florida State

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

With Alabama set to travel to Athens for the first time since 2015, the Tide's week one matchup in Tallahassee will provide a good baseline as to how dangerous Kalen DeBoer's team will be in year two.

5. Georgia Tech vs Colorado

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Whether it be due to love or hate, Colorado and Deion Sanders have become must-see TV in college football. It just show happens that the Buffaloes' week one matchup takes place against one of Georgia's biggest rivals.

The Bulldogs will be entering the season with high hopes as they look to win their third national title in five seasons. Georgia will begin its 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd. 

