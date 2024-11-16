College Gameday Crew Makes Selections For Georgia - Tennessee Game
See what the hosts of College Gameday have predicted for Georgia and Tennessee's massive regular season matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs' first home game in over 35 days has arrived as the Dawgs are set to host the Tennessee Volunteers under the lights in Athens, Georgia. This will be the 54th meeting between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs currently lead 28-23-2.
The Dawgs are heading into this matchup on the heels of an embarrassing loss on the road to the Ole Miss Rebels and are in desperate need of a win this Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Volunteers, on the other hand, enter this matchup it’s just one loss on the season and are in a relatively decent position to make this year’s College Football Playoff.
As the 7:30 p.m. kickoff approaches, ESPN's College Gameday hosts have made their selections for the highly anticipated matchups. Below are their selections for Georgia's massive battle with Tennessee.
College Gameday Hosts Picks (Georgia vs Tennessee)
Nick Saban: Georgia
Pat McAfee: Georgia
Desmond Howard: Georgia
Lee Corso: Georgia
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
