Georgia Bulldogs’ Biggest Snubs: Key Players Not Invited to the 2026 NFL Combine

A handful of Georgia Bulldogs were notably omitted from this year's list of NFL Combine invites. Here are the details.

One of the first major events of the offseason is just a few weeks away as NFL teams and prospects prepare for the NFL scouting combine. The combine is an event held in Indianapolis, Indiana and serves as an excellent opportunity for NFL scouts to meet with prospects and see them workout.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been well represented in combines over the years, and have sent nearly 100 prospects to the event over the past decade. This year's combine will likely be no different, as the Bulldogs are set to have 10 former players in Indianapolis for the event.

But while the Dawgs will once again be well represented in the event, there have been some notable omissions. Such as running back Cash Jones, wide receiver Noah Thomas, safety JaCorey Thomas, and running back Josh McCray.

Georgia Players Who Were Not Invited to the 2026 NFL Combine

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Josh McCray (2) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

JaCorey Thomas is arguably one of the more surprising omissions, as the safety started numerous games for the Bulldogs in 2025 and was one of the team's more consistent defenders. His experience and reliability proved to be extremely valuable to Georgia down the stretch.

Cash Jones was a member of the Bulldogs roster for a multitude of seasons and became one of the Bulldogs' biggest threats out of the backfield. His leadership and experience was also extremely valuable to the Bulldogs roster in 2025.

Josh McCray joined the Bulldogs running back room via the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season, and immediately made in impact with a game winning touchdown rush against the Tennessee Volunteers and a game-saving fourth down conversion against the Ole Miss Rebels during the regular season.

Noah Thomas also joined the Bulldogs roster ahead of the 2025 season, and delivered a handful of impressive moments such as, a two-touchdown performance against the Texas Longhorns, and a massive outing against Mississippi State.

The contributions these four Bulldogs made during the 2025 season were arguably enough to justify an invitation to this year's combine. However, scouts appear to feel otherwise.

While not receiving an invitation is likely a massive disappointment for these players, they will still have an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts during Georgia's Pro Day. A date for this event has not yet been set.