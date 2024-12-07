College Gameday Crew Makes Selections for SEC Championship
See who the College Gameday crew has selected to emerge victorious in this year's SEC Championship.
Conference championship week has arrived as a handful of teams prepare to make their final push for the 12-team College Football Playoff. Among those teams are the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns, who are set to battle for the SEC Championship.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns met once before this season when the Dawgs' defense handled the Texas rushing attack and forced four massive turnovers. The Bulldogs would win 30-15 and hand Texas its only loss of the 2024 regular season. Now, these two teams meet once again for the opportunity to be crowned kings of the conference.
As the 4:00 p.m. kickoff approaches, ESPN's College Gameday hosts have made their selections for the highly anticipated matchups.
College Gameday Hosts Picks (SEC Championship)
Nick Saban: Texas
Pat McAfee: Georgia
Desmond Howard: Texas
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Stream on ESPN
