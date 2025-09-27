College Gameday Crew Picks Georgia vs Alabama Game
The College Gameday crew has made their picks for the Georgia vs Alabama game.
The wait for the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup is officially over, as gameday between these two college football titans has arrived. This will be the first meeting between these two programs in Athens, since 2015.
Alabama crushed the Bulldogs in the last contest, "Between the Hedges," and will be looking to continue its decade of success against the Bulldogs. The Tide has won nine of the last 10 games against Georgia.
While this is certainly one of the biggest games of the weekend, College Gameday was not in attendance for this one. They however pick who they think wins the game, and this who they selected.
Georgia vs Alabama College Gameday Picks:
Desmond Howard: I think Georgia is going to win this game.
Nick Saban: I gotta pick it with my heart. Roll Tide.
Pat McAfee: Give me the mean machine in the red and black.
Lavar Arrington (Guest Picker): I am going with Georgia to get this game today.
Kirk Herbstreit: Cannot pick the game because he is calling it.
The Bulldogs are heading into this game on a 33-game win streak inside Athens, and are looking to extend it this evening against one of their most hated opponents. Doing so would be a massive victory for both Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs program.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily