College Gameday Headed to Georgia vs Alabama
College Gameday has announced they are headed to the Georgia vs Alabama game during week five of college football.
Week four of college football hasn't even finished or hardly started and college gameday has already announced where they will be for week five. The popular gameday show will be headed to Tuscaloosa next week for the Georgia vs Alabama matchup. Both teams are on a bye this week and will be undefeated for the game next week.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia is a 2.5 point favorite. Whereas According to Draft Kings, Georgia is a 4.5-point favorite. This is a line that is definitely expected to move throughout the next two weeks as the game inches closer, but for now, the Bulldogs remain the favorite heading into this top-5 game.
Both Georgia and Alabama are in the midst of their first of two bye weeks on the 2024 schedules. Georgia is coming of a 1-point win over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Crimson Tide most recently beat the Wisconsin Badgers 42 to 10.
