College Gameday Hosts Make Final Predictions For Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns
The hosts for ESPN's College Gameday have made their final predictions for the Georgia Bulldogs matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns week 12 matchup has arrived as the two teams prepare to converge on Athens, Georgia for an SEC showdown. This will be the Dawgs final conference matchup of the regular season.
Georgia and Texas are both programs who have found themselves squarely in the mix of the College Football Playoff race up to this point in the season, and both teams will be looking to earn a huge win this afternoon that strengthens their argument for a playoff spot.
Georgia is heading into this matchup looking to finish out their conference record in strong fashion a possibly earn a spot in this year's SEC Championship game. A win this evening would almost gaurantee a playoff spot.
The Longhorns have a bit more at stake however, as Texas already has two losses this season. A third loss to one the season would make the path to reaching the postseason tournament extremely difficult for Steve Sarkisian and his team.
College Gameday Hosts Make Selections for Georgia vs Texas
Tonight's game will also provide some interesting storylines for both programs. Not only will this be the first ever time the Texas Longhorns play in Sanford Stadium, it will be Texas quarterback Arch Manning's first appearance in Athens in years.
Manning was heavily recruited by the Bulldogs during his time as a high school prospect, but ultimately decided to commit to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Tonight will be his first official start against the Bulldogs.
As kickoff for this game draws near, the hosts for ESPN's College Gameday have made their final predictions and analysis for the game. Here is what each analyst had to say abotu the matchup, and who they picked to win.
Desmond Howard: Georgia
"We talk about momentum, and Arch Manning has been playing his best football in the past two weeks. But then they had a bye. The thing is, Georgia's defense hasn't been playing great. But this is the type of game that they may rise to the occasion and shock all of us. I think Georgia wins a close one against the Longhorns."
Nick Saban: Georgia
"I think Texas has been playing the best they've played all year, but I also think Georgia played their most complete game of the year last week. So I'm gonna go with Georgia."
Pat McAfee: Georgia
"Texas and Arch Manning are looking exactly like we thought they were going to look at the beginning of the season, the last few weeks. That said, we love Dawgs around here, and that Georgia Bulldogs team is filled with them. Give me the Dawgs to get a huge win."
Aaron Donald: Georgia
"My brother from another mother, Matthew Stafford and Todd Gurley, are Bulldogs. I'm going with Georgia."