College Gameday Hosts Reveal Selections for Allstate Sugar Bowl - Georgia vs Ole Miss

The hosts for ESPN’s College Gameday have made their final selections for the Georgia Bulldogs’ matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

After nearly a month off from college football, the Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to action this Thursday as the team converges on New Orleans, Louisiana to face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff.

This contest will be a rematch of a regular season bout that tookplace earlier this year. In the first meeting, it was the Georgia Bulldogs who emerged victorious, as their stellar offensive performance aided the Dawgs to a 43-35 victory.

With a chance to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals at stake, the Bulldogs will look to repeat their successes from earlier this year in hopes of defeating the Rebels for the second time this season.

Differences From First Georgia vs Ole Miss Matchup

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands while posing for pictures during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While these two teams have already played this season, both programs have undergone a litany of changes since their first meeting. The most notable taking place in Oxford, as the Rebels will not be coached by Lane Kiffin for this matchup.

Kiffin’s dramatic acceptance of the LSU head coaching job at the end of the regular season has led o the emergence of Pete Golding, who is now the team’s head coach. Golding served as the defensive coordinator in the first matchup and will be looking to turn in a strongr defensive performance against the Dawgs.

In their first meeting, the Bulldogs offense was not forcde to punt on a single drive, an scored points every possession. Should Georgia replicate this success, it is highly likely that the Dawgs will earn a trip to the Fiesta Bowl, where they would face the Miami Hurricanes.

Today’s contest is also an opportunity at redemmption for the Bulldogs. The Dawgs were defeated in the Sugar Bowl last season, as they suffered a 23-10 defeat at the hands of Notre Dame. Kirby Smart and the Georgia roster will be looking for a much different result in this year’s contest.

With kickoff for this highly anticipated matchup just a few hours away, the hosts for ESPN’s College Gameday have made their selections for the matchup. Below are their selections.

College Gameday Sugar Bowl Selections (Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels)

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Nick Saban: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia