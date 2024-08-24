College Gameday Makes Picks for College Football Playoff
The hosts of the show have made their playoff predcitions in the first College Gameday of the 2024 season.
In this story:
The first week of the college football seaosn has arrived, which means that the beloved "College Gameday" show has returned. While the hosts of the show discussed a litany of topics, the crew's long awaited predictions for the College Football Playoff were arguably the most important. Below is each Gameday member's selction.
Desmond Howard
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Miami
- Utah
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Liberty
Nick Saban
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Utah
- Texas
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Liberty
Pat McAfee
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- West Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Texas
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Utah
- Alabama
- Boise State
Kirk Herbstreit
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Utah
- Oregon
- Texas
- Missouri
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- Michigan
- Boise State
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
