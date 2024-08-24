Dawgs Daily

College Gameday Makes Picks for College Football Playoff

Christian Kirby II

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; From left: Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The first week of the college football seaosn has arrived, which means that the beloved "College Gameday" show has returned. While the hosts of the show discussed a litany of topics, the crew's long awaited predictions for the College Football Playoff were arguably the most important. Below is each Gameday member's selction.

Desmond Howard

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Miami
  4. Utah
  5. Texas
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Ohio State
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Clemson
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Liberty

Nick Saban

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Florida State
  4. Utah
  5. Texas
  6. Oregon
  7. Alabama
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Penn State
  10. Notre Dame
  11. LSU
  12. Liberty

Pat McAfee

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. West Virginia
  4. Virginia Tech
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Michigan
  9. Florida State
  10. Utah
  11. Alabama
  12. Boise State

Kirk Herbstreit

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Utah
  5. Oregon
  6. Texas
  7. Missouri
  8. Penn State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Florida State
  11. Michigan
  12. Boise State

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Christian Kirby II

