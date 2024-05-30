Could Trevor Etienne Be the Start of a New Trend For Georgia Football?
Is Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne the begining of a new trend for Georgia football?
For almost half a century, The University of Georgia has been synonymous with outstanding running back play. So much so, that many fans and college football experts have referred to the school as “RBU”.
Traditionally, the talent from the Dawgs’ running back room has come from within. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have done a fantastic job at recruiting and developing its players into elite ball carriers for the team. But Georgia’s freshest face in the room has a very different backstory from his predecessors.
Trevor Etienne, a former 3-star recruit did not begin his career at Georgia. His first two seasons were played with the Dawgs’ bitter rivals, the Florida Gators. Etienne joined the Bulldogs this offseason via the transfer portal and has presumably earned the starting role as the feature back for the 2024 season.
What makes this so unique is that Etienne will be one of the few backs under Kirby Smart to join the team via the transfer portal. The Dawgs have taken ball carriers from the portal before but have typically utilized their ability to recruit and develop high school talent to supply their roster, especially when it comes to finding the team’s feature back.
Georgia’s ability to recruit and develop, however, could largely be traced back to the elite coaching from Dell McGee, who had been on staff with Kirby Smart since 2016 and was renowned for his recruiting abilities. McGee relinquished his duties as Georgia’s running backs coach this offseason to accept the head coaching job for the Georgia State Panthers.
With one of the Dawgs’ most effective recruiters and developers at the running back position no longer on staff, could Trevor Etienne be the beginning of a new trend where Georgia leans more heavily on the transfer portal to find its feature back?
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
