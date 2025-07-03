Dallas Cowboys' Herschel Walker Named the Greatest 114th Draft Pick in NFL History
Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker has been named the greatest 114th overall draft pick in NFL history.
The NFL Draft is a longstanding tradition in professional football that has served as the springboard for virtually all of the league's greatest players. With hundreds of selections each draft cycle, each pick has its own "greatest of all time".
According to ESPN, the greatest player drafted 114th overall is Herschel Walker, running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Walker was selected by the Cowboys in the 1986 NFL Draft after a brief three-year stint in the UFL with the New Jersey Generals.
The running back's NFL career would last nearly 15 seasons where he would play for multiple teams such as the Vikings, Eagles, and Giants in addition to a pair of stints with the Cowboys.
In 1989, Walker was involved in one of the most landmark trades in league history as he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for numerous NFL Draft picks. Many believe this trade provided the Cowboys with the opportunity to become a dynasty throughout the 1990's.
Prior to his lengthy NFL career, Walker was a phenom for the University of Georgia, where he acquired a litany of accolades such as a 1980 national championship, multiple 200-yard outings, and the 1982 Heisman Memorial Trophy. The this day, many proclaim that Walker is the greatest Georgia Bulldog of all time, and he remains the Dawgs' leader for rushing yards in a career.
In addition to a legendary football career, the former running back has participated in numerous other athletic activities such as track and field and MMA fighting. His training regimen and physical fitness have been admired by many.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily