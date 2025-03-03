Dallas Cowboys Select Georgia's Malaki Starks in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys select former Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the latest NFL mock draft.
Georgia safety Malaki Starks had a solid week at the NFL combine. He came into the week projected as the first safety off of the board and while there are some conflicting opinions, the latest NFL mock draft believes Starks is still safety No. 1.
The Draft Network's Justin Melo released his latest first-round mock draft, and he had Starks going 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Here is what he had to say about Starks and the pick:
"Malaki Starks looked as smooth as any prospect at any position during on-field drills at the NFL Combine," Melo wrote. "The Cowboys need more help in the secondary. Some teams see Starks as having safety-cornerback versatility, increasing his value as a prospect."
Starks ran a 4.5 in the 40, jumped 33" in the vertical and posted a 4.45 in the shuttle. South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori was the stand out performer out of the safeties at the combine, but Starks appears to have done enough to remain a top 15 pick in the upcoming draft.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jalon Walker told the media in Indy that he plans to attend the first round of the NFL Draft in person. So, there's reason to believe that Walker is not only a statistical lock for the first round, he's likely received assurances frmo teams that he will certainly be taken on the first night of the draft. Walker is expected to be a full-participant at Georgia's pro day.
