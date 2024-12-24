Dane Key Commits to Nebraska, Georgia Now All In On Zachariah Branch
The Georgia Bulldogs were in the market for Kentucky transfer WR, Dane Key. However, with his commitment to Nebraska announced, Georgia must be all in on USC Transfer Zachariah Branch.
The Georgia Football program isn't exactly "Transfer Portal U." They aren't one of the several SEC programs that seem to rebuild and restructure their football program via the transfer portal ever December. They become rather selective this time of the year.
College Football have become a salary dispursement sport. You have certain budget to builid a roster, it's obvious Georgia chooses to use their resources on the high school level — landing 7 consecutive Top-5 recruiting classes under Kirby Smart. However, they have used a certain amount of resources to acquire starting caliber players in the portal. Instant impact players.
There was no secret Georgia was heavily interested in Kentucky WR Transfer, Dane Key. With Key's announcement to take his talents to Nebraska to play with the Cornhuskers, there's another WR target that Georgia has been connected to. USC Transfer Zachariah Branch, and his brother DB, Zion Branch are now the primary targets for Georgia.
Not only is Zachariah Branch arguably the most dynamic playmaker in this year's portal cycle, his brother Zion is a 6'2, 210 pound former 4-star that plays safety, a position of need for Georgia this offseason. Sources have indicated that the connection to Georgia comes from wide receivers coach James Coley who did a tremendous job recruiting Branch at Texas A&M during his time as the Aggies WR Coach. Georgia will likely now go all in on perhaps landing both Branch brothers who just wrapped up a visit with Arizona State.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs to Face Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Sugar Bowl
- Georgia Defensive Player in Transfer Portal To Visit With SEC School
- Gunner Stockton Could Be a Familiar Story for Georgia Football
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily