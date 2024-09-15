Dawgs Daily

Dawgs Dethroned as AP Poll's Top Team After Near Upset

The Georgia Bulldogs' 1-point win over an unranked opponent has caused them to lose their No.1 ranking.

Christian Kirby II

Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is interviewed at the end of the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs squeaked by the unranked Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend as a late fourth-quarter touchdown helped them avoid a catastrophic upset to their 2024 season. The victory was Georgia's 42nd-straight regular-season win and was the fourth straight game where the defense allowed zero touchdowns.

Despite the win, the Dawgs' poor showing on the road has caused them to fall out of their No.1 ranking as they have been dethroned by the Texas Longhorns, who are coming off of a massive win over UTSA. Texas and Georgia will eventually meet in Austin this season as SEC opponents for the first time.

AP Poll Week Four Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Tennessee
  7. Missouri
  8. Miami
  9. Oregon
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Michigan
  19. Louisville
  20. Iowa State
  21. Clemson
  22. Nebraska
  23. Northern Illinois
  24. Illinois
  25. Texas A&M

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

