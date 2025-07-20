Derrek Cooper, 5-Star Running Back in 2026 Class, Set to Announce College Commitment
One of the biggest running back recruits of the 2026 recruiting class is set to announce his commitment this evening.
One of the biggest remaining pieces of the 2026 recruiting class is set to come off the board this evening as Derrek Cooper, a 5-star running back, is set to announce which school he will be committing to.
According to 247 Sports, Cooper stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs just over 200 pounds, making him the ideal size to be a running back in the SEC. His skill set and traits have helped make him one of the highest-rated players at his position.
The Georgia Bulldogs have closely recruited Cooper, and the running back was once a member of the Bulldogs' 2026 class before re-opening his recruitment in June of 2024. The two parties have since remained in close contact, with Cooper taking a handful of visits to Athens since then.
While the Dawgs have remained steadfast in their pursuit of the highly talented ball-carrier. A handful of other programs, such as the Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, and Ohio State Buckeyes, have thrown their name into the mix as well.
Cooper is set to officially make his announcement Sunday, July 20th, at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage for this event will be broadcast on YouTube.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
