Devonte Wyatt Expected to Take Monster Leap After Impressive Play at Packers Training Camp
Former Georgia football defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt is expected to take a monster leap this season after his impressive play at the Green Bay Packers training camp.
Georgia's historic 2022 draft class has been nothing short of impressive as a group and now they are entering their third year in the professional football league. In the mix of big names from the class, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt has been an impactful player for the Green Bay Packers over the last two seasons, and the word out of training camp is that he could take a massive leap this next season.
Wyatt himself mentioned that he believes he could take a monster leap forward in 2024. He started in five games last season and accumulated 36 tackles. 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. Wyatt obviously has confidence in himself, but he also earned the backing of his head coach Matt LaFleur who shared the same opinion as Wyatt.
"Yeah, I absolutely do. I think he's done a great job. I think it shows, I think he's coming in probably the best shape he's ever been in. His effort, running in between the plays, running in between the whistle, he's been as good as anybody. So I do expect him to take a leap this year. I think what we're doing with him is beneficial to his skill set and I am excited for him."
The Packers' defense is littered with former Bulldogs. The organization selected defensive back Javon Bullard this offseason who is expected to be a meaningful player in year one, linebacker Quay Walker has played like one of the best players at his position and defensive back Eric Stokes is slated to be the starter this season as well.
