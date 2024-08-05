Georgia Football's Historic Draft Class Only Becoming Greater
Georgia football's historic 2021 NFL draft draft class is only becoming greater with each and every passing season.
The year 2021 was deemed the year of the Dawg in the college football world. The Georgia Bulldogs ended a 40+ year national title drought after defeating Alabama in the national championship game. On top of this, one of the greatest stories in college football history unfolded, and the Bulldogs had one of the greatest defenses ever. That 2021 Georgia roster would also go on to break the NFL draft record by having 15 players selected within the seven rounds, and that class is only getting better.
The players from that class are on the verge of entering year three in the professional football league and of the 15 draft picks, 11 of them are expected to either be starters this season or to receive a significant amount of playing time this season. It should be noted that Derion Kendrick is on the list, who will miss this season due to an ACL tear but has been a starter and a major contributor for Los Angeles Rams for the last two seasons, which earned him a spot on the list.
A few players will see a big increase in their usage this season. Running back Zamir White is expected to be the starting running back for the Las Vegas Raiders this season after Josh Jacobs left to go to the Packers this offseason, defensive lineman Jordan Davis will see an increase in his role with the retirement of Fletcher Cox and linebacker Nakobe Dean is in a good position to be a starting linebacker for the Eagles this season as well.
Other players had their breakout season last year. Wide receiver George Pickens posted his first 1,000+ yard receiving season of his career, running back James Cook became the main guy for the Buffalo Bills and finished with over 1,000 rushing yards and Quay Walker showed proof that he is a rising star in the league with the Packers after finishing with 118 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception. Some are of the belief that Walker could soon become one of the highest paid linebackers in the league.
Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt has been a solid piece for the Packers. He started in five games last season and accumulated 36 tackles. 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. Head coach Matt LeFleur believes he could take a 'monster leap' this upcoming season.
This group of players of course cannot be discussed without mentioning former first overall pick Travon Walker. He has started in 31 games over the last two seasons and really established himself last season. He finished with 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 52 total tackles. Everything out of the Jaguars' training camp this offseason has been ultra positive of Walker as well. Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer has been a great surprise for the Los Angeles Chargers. The former sixth round pick has started in 31 games the last two seasons and has become a crucial offensive line piece for the organization.
Safety Lewis Cine is one of the very few players from the class to not yet find his role in the league. A large portion of that has to do with his issues with injuries. He has continued to battle injuries this offseason and his future with the organization continues to remain up in the air unless he can make some things shake in the remaining weeks of training camp.
Linebacker Channing Tindall is also still finding his way in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He hasn't yet become a regular name on defense, but he has the opportunity to earn that this offseason as he is in a position battle.
It's one thing to turn players into draft picks but it's another for those players to actually turn into menaningful contributors on Sundays. The Georgia Bulldogs are proving to do that and it appears their historic 2022 draft class is only going to become greater in the years to come.
