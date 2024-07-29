Javon Bullard Pushing for Starting Job, Impressing Early for Packers
Former Georgia football safety Javon Bullard is impressing the Green Bay Packers early as he pushes for the starting job.
NFL training camp started up last week and teams are getting a full look at the players they elected to draft this last offseason. One of those players is safety Javon Bullard with the Green Bay Packers, and early reports show that he has been very impressive as he pushes for the starting job in year one.
Head coach Matt LaFleur when speaking to the media spoke of how impressed he was with the recall of players like Bullard. He mentioned that it proves to him that they stayed in their books this offseason to make sure they were prepared for the start of the season. It's a great way to make sure players are comfortable in the system, but according to Bullard, there is no such thing as comfortable.
“I ain’t gonna lie, I don’t even like the word ‘comfortable'," said Bullard. "No disrespect, but I don’t really like that word, especially in this profession because the second you get comfortable, somebody’s got your job. And I don’t even have a job yet."
Bullard has been playing alongside NFL veteran Xavier McKinney and Bullard said he has been taking advantage of getting to pick McKinney's brain throughout practice.
"They brought the guy in for a reason," said Bullard He's been a tremendous leader for me. I've been looking up to him for a while now. With the ability to be able to play next him is huge for me."
Bullard was not the only safety that the Packers took in the 2024 NFL draft. They also selected Evan Williams out of Oregon in the fourth round, which adds to the competition for the starting job. Offseason competitions are nothing new for Bullard after coming from Georgia, but LaFleur mentioned he has been impressed with both the former Bulldog and Williams.
“I’m really excited about both those guys,” LaFleur said Sunday. “Certainly, they have a skill set, but the mental ability of both of these guys to be able to retain what they’ve learned throughout the course of OTAs and come back and continue to build on it day by day. I think it’s been super impressive. They are versatile enough, we can interchange the safeties so you can’t get a beat on who is going to be where. It’s such a competitive situation.”
If Bullard can land the starting job at safety, he would be one of many former Bulldogs starting on defense for the Packers as defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive back Eric Stokes are all expected to be starters.
