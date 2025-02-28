Dominic Lovett Explains The Drops From The WRs at Georgia
Former Georgia WR, Dominic Lovett is in attendance for The NFL Scouting Combine. He spoke to the media on Friday and tried to explain the plethora of drops from Bulldogs receivers last season.
The NFL Scouting Combine isn't just about on-field drills in shorts and t-shirts. Perhaps the biggest happenings in Indianapolis this week are the off-field interviews with NFL teams. One of the questions all Georgia receivers will undoubtedly have to answer is regarding the plethora of drops they experienced in 2024. The Bulldogs led all Power 4 football in drops in the 2024 season, something we asked Dominic Lovett about here at the Combine.
Lovett addressed the issue during his press conference:
"I don't really say something happened. We are all human, we all drop balls. I think it was probably a focus thing, trying to make a move before you catch the ball, or you didn't look it all in. The smallest details have the biggest impacts. I would probably say that we didn't hone in on the small things on the balls we dropped as a group."
Georgia's offense sturggled to consistently drive the ball down the field this season, and stalled out due to a littany of reasons. Whether it be drops, missed blocks, or negative plays. It just wasn't the standard of offensive performance from the Bulldogs in 2024, something that will need to be cleaned up in 2025 as the Bulldogs have one of the toughest schedules in football yet again.
