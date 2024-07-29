Dominick Kelly Flips From USC Trojans to Georgia
The University of Georgia has been a recruiting dynamo under head coach Kirby Smart and part of that dynanisism has occured on the trail via the perviable flip of a commitment. Georgia has already flipped one USC Trojan commit in the last several months in the form of Warner Robins, GA EDGE rusher Isaiah Gibson. On Monday, they added to the tally with the flip of 4-star corner back Dominick Kelly.
Kelly announced Monday he would be flipping from the Trojans to the Bulldogs in the 2026 class, making him the third commit to date. He was one of the first prospects to receive an offer from Donte Williams when he left USC to become the DBs coach in Athens.
Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jontavius Wyman, DB
- Dominick Kelly, DB
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
