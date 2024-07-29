Dawgs Daily

Dominick Kelly Flips From USC Trojans to Georgia

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart yells from the sideline during the third quarter of an NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 43-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart yells from the sideline during the third quarter of an NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 43-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA

The University of Georgia has been a recruiting dynamo under head coach Kirby Smart and part of that dynanisism has occured on the trail via the perviable flip of a commitment. Georgia has already flipped one USC Trojan commit in the last several months in the form of Warner Robins, GA EDGE rusher Isaiah Gibson. On Monday, they added to the tally with the flip of 4-star corner back Dominick Kelly.

Kelly announced Monday he would be flipping from the Trojans to the Bulldogs in the 2026 class, making him the third commit to date. He was one of the first prospects to receive an offer from Donte Williams when he left USC to become the DBs coach in Athens.

Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • Jared Curtis, QB
  • Jontavius Wyman, DB
  • Dominick Kelly, DB

Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits 

  • Elyiss Williams, TE 
  • Jadon Perlotte, LB
  • Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
  • Ethan Barbour, TE 
  • Ryan Montgomery, QB
  • Mason Short, OT
  • Stephon Shivers, DT
  • Bo Walker, RB
  • Thomas Blackshear, WR
  • Zayden Walker, LB
  • Talyn Taylor, WR
  • Dontrell Glover, IOL
  • Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Landon Roldan, WR
  • Christian Garrett, DL
  • Todd Robinson, DB
  • Christian Garrett, DL
  • Jaylan Morgan, S
  • Rashad Johnson, S
  • Cortez Smith, OL

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Brooks Austin

BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Football