Donald Trump Expected to Be in Attendance for Georgia-Alabama Game
There is expected to be a major guest for the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide's week five matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide have been a part of some of college football's most memorable matchups over the past decade and are expected to add another notch to their historic series next weekend when the Dawgs travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in a top-5 matchup.
The suspense for the matchup has caught the attention of numerous notable figures, including the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, who is expected to be in attendance for the game. Trump is a known fan of the sport and has attended a handful of college football matchups in the past, including the Bulldogs' national championship matchup against Alabama during the 2017 season.
Georgia and the Tide will face off next Saturday, September 28th. The Bulldogs have lost eight of the last nine matchups against Alabama. This will, however, be the first time in more than 15 years that the Tide will not be coached by Nick Saban.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
