A list of the remaining draft-eligible Georgia Bulldogs who have yet to make their intentions known for the 2026 college football season.

The college football offseason is officially underway in Athens, Georgia, as the Bulldogs turn their focus to preparations for the 2026 college football season. One of the first major tasks of the offseason is understanding which players will and will not be on your roster for the upcoming season.

Georgia has had a handful of players depart to the transfer portal, NFL Draft, and has even had a fair amount of players announce that they will be forgoing this year's draft and returning to Athens for one more season, "Between the Hedges."

But there are still a handful of players who have yet to announce whether they will be returning to the University of Georgia or entering this year's NFL Draft. A handful of players who would likely be starters in 2026.

Players Who Have Yet to Announce 2026 NFL Draft Decisions

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest names on the list is quarterback Gunner Stockton. While the overarching expectation among Georgia fans is that the signal caller will be in Athens next year, he has yet to confirm or deny whether that may be the case publicly.

Other notable players who have yet to publicly announce their decisions are offensive starters such as Drew Bobo, London Humphreys, Earnest Greene, Lawson Luckie, and Jordan Hall. All players who contributed to Georgia's success in a major way during the 2025 college football season.

It should also be noted that players are not required to publicly state their intentions for 2026, and there is a possibility that many of these conversations have already taken place behind closed doors. Nevertheless, the lack of public announcements has left fans and analysts somewhat in the dark.

While expecting all remaining draft-eligible players to return to Athens for next season may be a big ask, coaches within the Bulldogs' facility remain optimistic that ha large amount of these players will remain on the Dawgs roster for the 2026 season.

As the offseason progresses, more players are likely to announce their intentions for the 2026 season. Bulldogs on SI will bring timely and in-depth coverage as each of these decisions is made.

Draft Eligible Georgia Bulldogs Who Have Not Announced 2026 Decision (as of 1/14/2026)