Drew Bobo Poised to Make Impact on Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Line
Georgia Bulldog Drew Bobo could make a massive impact on the Dawgs' offensive line during the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have begun preparations for their 2025 season as coaches, staff, and players diligently work to make massive improvements in the offseason. This year's Georgia team is estimated to be one of Kirby Smart's youngest programs and must make enormous strides before August should they have aspirations of winning the national title.
Luckily for Georgia, the Dawgs seem to be in good hands at the center position as Drew Bobo is presumed to be the starter heading into 2025. As the son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, the offensive lineman's Bulldog lineage runs deep and his experience for the game has make him a valuable asset to the Dawgs' offense.
Bobo appeared in a handful of games during the 2024 season and even earned a pair of starts to replace the injured Jared Wilson. In his two starts against SEC opponents, Bobo showcased that he was more than capable of being a starting player in the conference and that his affect on the offensive line could not only be positive, but could also be a staple for other players to rally around.
While roster spots are not guaranteed on Kirby Smart football teams and there is no indication that Bobo will be clear-cut starter come day one. The lineman's experience, passion for the "G", and skillset suggest that 2025 will be a massive year for Drew Bobo.
Other Georgia News:
- Nate Frazier and CJ Allen Could Join an Elite Group of Bulldogs in 2025
- What Georgia Football Needs Most Heading Into the 2025 Season
- Georgia Bulldogs Finish Outside of Top-5 in Final AP Poll Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily