EA College Football 26 Gameplay Deep Dive Video - Georgia Bulldogs Featured
The Georgia Bulldogs have been featured in EA Sports' gameplay deep dive of their college football video game.
The latest installment of EA Sports' beloved college football video game is less than a month away, as fans eagerly anticipate the newest edition of the franchise following its triumphant return in 2024.
With anticipation of the game growing and the release date rapidly approaching, EA Sports has released a deep dive video outlining all of the new features this year's installment will have. The video was narrated by college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will also be featured in this year's game.
The deep dive video revealed numerous exciting features, such as new playbooks, player abilities, wear & tear improvement, and tackling mechanics. Georgia Bulldog fans who saw the video will notice a familiar face as quarterback Gunner Stockton was featured in the wear & tear portion of the video.
In addition to these new and exciting features, EA also revealed that this year, head coaches will be featured in the game and were even shown running out with players during the trailer. This means that fans will be able to see head coach Kirby Smart live and in action in a video for the first time.
EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.
