EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Deep Dive Offers Another Look at Georgia Players in the Game
EA Sports has given fans of the Georgia Bulldogs another look as to what their team will look like in the upcoming video game.
The college football community received some excellent news back in early 2021 in regard to the beloved NCAA Football video game would be making it's return after more than a 10-year hiatus.
Since then, anticipation around the game has grown, and details have emerged to provide more and more insight into how the game will look, play, and feel. The latest reveal from the video game developer detailed the game’s “Dynasty” mode—a fan favorite by players for many years.
While the deep dive provided some amazing details about the upcoming game, it also provided Georgia Bulldogs fans a more in-depth look at how Georgia football players will look during the game’s presentation. During the deep dive, fans were treated to seeing the Bulldogs run out of the tunnel at Sanford Stadium and even play in the national championship game. Some of the more prominent Dawgs that were featured in the deep dive were Carson Beck, Tate Ratledge, Trevor Etienne, and Nazir Stackhouse.
If the return of a major sports video game after a 10-year hiatus wasn’t enough to get Georgia fans excited for the upcoming reveal. Seeing their Bulldogs in action while playing the video game will surely be enough to convince Georgia fans to purchase this game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.