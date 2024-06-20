Elite 11 Rankings - Day Two Features USC Trojans Commit Julian Lewis
Going into Day Two of the Elite 11, you should expect the most accurate of quarterbacks to excel. The quarterbacks that can put the football wherever they want to, with the correct pace and placement. It's a pro-day event comprised of fifty total points allotted based on where each ball lands on the receivers and it's an accuracy challenge with targets scattered across the field.
For the first time in five years covering this event, Julian Lewis had a perfect 50 on his pro day score. He took home the award for the Pro Day event, and finished one point behind Tavien St. Claire in the Accuracy challenge. Night Two was Julian Lewis's.
Elite 11 Rankings - Day Two
- Tavien St. Claire - Every ball was tight, every ball had life, and every ball seemed to be in the perfect spot. It was an extremely clean two days for St. Claire who's added a lot to his frame.
- Keelon Russell - Apart from the play-action deep-balls where things seemed to float on him at times, Keelon Russell has had two good days. From the jump, he showed a clean and repetitive stroke.
- Deuce Knight - Knight has perhaps the longest arms of any quarterback here, yet his body control to keep things compact is astonishing. The nose of the ball on that lefty stroke does tend to get receivers problems at times though. It's unique.
- Julian Lewis - Lewis' ball seems to jump a bit more and more every time I see him. The polish has been there from Day 1 and that really shows in these types of events, his footwork is clean
- Hasan Longstreet - It should be noted that Longstreet is dealing with an obvious lower right leg injury. It should also be noted that no one has more zip on the football than Longstreet. He's got special juice in person.
- KJ Lacey - Just polished and efficient with limited misses and Lacey showed perhaps the quicked delivery on a consistent basis.
- Matt Zollers - Zollers has perhaps the strongest and most violent arm at this event. However, for every "wow" throw or moment he's, it's felt like he would have the spiral disappear on the next one. Balls tend to get loose when overthrowing occurs.
- Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele - Hawaii throws a really heavy football. This thing arrives violent and with purpose at all times. He's had a tremendous week, ball placement is elite.
- Ryan Montgomery - Montgomery flashes the most consistently clean mechanics of the bunch. What he may lack in "wow" moments, he makes up for in the lack of misses present in a setting like that. He was locked in.
- Bryce Baker - Baker has had an okay week by his standards. He's performed better in regionals past.
- Tramell Jones - What a week so far for Jones. He entered the event as one of the lower-ranked players but threw a really great ball throughout the workouts.
