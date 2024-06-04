Georgia Bulldogs Given Highest Odds To Make College Football Playoff
According to ESPN's FPI poll, the Georgia Bulldogs have the best chances of making the 2024 College Football Playoff.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the most consistent teams in college football since the turn of the decade. Winning two national titles and being ranked No.1 overall for the majority of that time are just a few ways that the Bulldogs have asserted their dominance over the past few years.
It appears that their dominance is poised to continue as the Bulldogs have been given the highest percentage chance to make the playoff by ESPN’s FPI poll.
The FPI poll is a computer rating system that projects team strength based on a multitude of factors such as power ratings, individual game projections, and predictive modeling to provide predictions as to how a team will perform in the upcoming season.
According to the poll, Georgia is predicted to win somewhere around 10 regular season games and has a 32.8% chance to win the SEC championship (the highest out of any team in the conference).
But the projection that arguably matters most, is the Bulldogs’ chances of making the playoff. The Dawgs currently have the highest percentage chance to make the playoff with a whopping 79.1% chance to make the new 12-team format.
With such high expectations for the Bulldogs’ 2024 season, it appears that anything less than a playoff appearance this year would be a massive disappointment.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
