ESPN Names Georgia Football's Bo Walker as 'Under the Radar Player'
ESPN has named Georgia running back Bo Walker as an 'under the radar' player ahead of this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are close to kicking off their 2025 college football season, and they will have some new faces featured in the offense this season. The Dawgs brought in multiple transfers over the offseason and a litany of recruits.
According to ESPN, an under-the-radar player for the Bulldogs this season is true freshman running back Bo Walker. Georgia returns multiple names at running back this season and added Josh McCray from the portal, but Walker might be able to carve out a role for himself in his first season.
"Walker wasn't the most heralded prospect in Georgia's most recent recruiting class, but he turned some heads in spring practice with his physical style and speed," Mark Schlabach wrote for ESPN. "Walker ran for more than 2,000 yards as a high school junior before spending his senior year at a smaller private school. Nate Frazier and Illinois transfer Josh McCray will probably be the top two backs entering preseason camp, but Walker has a chance to earn playing time. Would you expect anything less from a tailback named both Bo and Walker in the SEC?"
Cash Jones also returns to the roster, and he played a pivotal role out of the backfield for Georgia last season in the passing attack. It's also worth noting that Roderick Robinson is still on the roster, who missed quite a bit of time last season due to injury and is expected to make a return to the lineup this season.
It's a crowded room this season in Athens, but perhaps Walker's talent is so undeniable that Kirby Smart and his staff are forced to find ways to get him onto the field.
