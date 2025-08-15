ESPN Predicts Georgia vs. Texas Showdown in College Football Playoff Semifinal
ESPN has projected the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns to face each other in the College Football Playoff Semifinal
The 2025 college football season is just a week away as teams from all over the country prepare for a chance at reaching the College Football Playoff. Two teams that are expected to be in the thick of the race throughout the season are the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns faced off twice during the 2024 season, with Georgia besting Texas in both instances. Th two teams will renew their budding rivalry during the upcoming regular season, but that may not be the only meeting between these two programs in 2025.
According to a recent prediction from ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, Georgia and Texas are expected to face off during the College Football Playoff Semi-final. Both Bonagura and Schlabach had the Longhorns as the No. 1 seeds in their projection.
Unfortunately for Georgia fans, both writers predicted the Longhorns to emerge victorious in this hypothetical matchup, which would help Texas reach its first national championship since the 2009 season.
"I have Clemson and Texas meeting in the national championship game, and I'll go with the Longhorns to win it all," wrote Bonagura. "That's putting a lot on Arch Manning in his first season as a starter, and the Texas offensive line is going to have to do a better job of protecting the quarterback than it did in big contests last season."
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will each begin their 2025 regular seasons on Saturday, August 30th. Georgia is set to host the Marshall Thundering Herd, while Texas will travel to Ohio State for one of the most highly anticipated matchups of week one.
