ESPN Predicts the Georgia Bulldogs Will Lose a Quarterback to the Transfer Portal
According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to lose one or more quarterbacks to the transfer portal.
The transfer portal has become a bone of contention for many college football fans, as seeing numerous players leave for other programs every season has become an extremely frustrating sight for many avid supporters of their school.
Unfortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, the portal entries don't appear to be stopping anytime soon, as ESPN has predicted that the Dawgs will likely experience multiple portal entries from the quarterback position following the 2025 season.
The projected loss of quarterbacks stems from the fact that the nation's top quarterback prospect, Jared Curtis, will arrive on campus at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
"Curtis will join a QB room at Georgia that is loaded with former ranked prospects, and his move will likely send one or more of those players to the transfer portal." Wrote ESPN's Tom Luginbill.
Curtis is one of the highest-ranked quarterback prospects of the Kirby Smart era and has already generated massive amounts of buzz amongst Dawg fans. Unfortunately, this buzz does likely mean that a player (or two) within the Dawgs quarterback room will likely look for playing time elsewhere upon his arrival.
While seeing a quarterback depart from Georgia's roster is exceptionally frustrating for both fans and coaches, the silver lining of this projection is that it likely means that Jared Curtis is the real deal and will, at some point, be a starting quarterback for the Bulldogs.
