ESPN Predicts the Georgia Bulldogs Will Lose a Quarterback to the Transfer Portal

According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to lose one or more quarterbacks to the transfer portal.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart yells at a referee after a penalty in the second half against the Baylor Bears at the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart yells at a referee after a penalty in the second half against the Baylor Bears at the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
The transfer portal has become a bone of contention for many college football fans, as seeing numerous players leave for other programs every season has become an extremely frustrating sight for many avid supporters of their school.

Unfortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, the portal entries don't appear to be stopping anytime soon, as ESPN has predicted that the Dawgs will likely experience multiple portal entries from the quarterback position following the 2025 season.

The projected loss of quarterbacks stems from the fact that the nation's top quarterback prospect, Jared Curtis, will arrive on campus at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

"Curtis will join a QB room at Georgia that is loaded with former ranked prospects, and his move will likely send one or more of those players to the transfer portal." Wrote ESPN's Tom Luginbill.

Curtis is one of the highest-ranked quarterback prospects of the Kirby Smart era and has already generated massive amounts of buzz amongst Dawg fans. Unfortunately, this buzz does likely mean that a player (or two) within the Dawgs quarterback room will likely look for playing time elsewhere upon his arrival.

While seeing a quarterback depart from Georgia's roster is exceptionally frustrating for both fans and coaches, the silver lining of this projection is that it likely means that Jared Curtis is the real deal and will, at some point, be a starting quarterback for the Bulldogs.

CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

