Jared Curtis Solidifies His Flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt - Explains His Decision
Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has solidified his flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt and provides and explanation.
As the Early National Signing Day period for the 2026 recruiting cycle draws near, teams all across the country have begun making last-ditch efforts to retain their classes for the year, and possibly flip highly talented prospects from other teams.
One of those players was Jared Curtis has early this morning it was announced he had officially flipped from Georgia to Vanderbilt. However, Curtis threw caution to the wind when he tweeted this immediately after the reports started coming out.
"Don’t know where all this is coming from. Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted," Curtis tweeted.
Curtis has now made the decision official with a tweet of his own and added an explanation.
Jared Curtis Explains Decision to Flip to Vanderbilt
Curtis goes on to explain that it was a very hard decision to ultimately back off his commitment from Georgia and even tabbed them the best program in the country in his letter. However, he explains that in his heart it feels right to stay home in Nashville and play for the Commodores.
It is worth noting that Georgia could potentially face off against Curtis next season as Georgia and Vanderbilt are scheduled to play next season in Athens. If Curtis is the starting quarterback as a true freshman, they will have a major matchup between the two next year.
Curtis' recruitment has been extremely tumultuous for all parties involved and has become somewhat of a hot-button topic for the past few months. Initial rumors of a potential flip began to swirl when the quarterback took a visit to the Commodores earlier this season.
Earlier this week, Curtis revealed that he would be changing the date of his official signing from Friday, December 5th, to Wednesday, December 3rd. Curtis and his camp recently announced that the signing would not be open to the public.
Now the conversation can be put to rest now as Curtis is expected to sign his letter of intent to the Commodores on Wednesday.