FINAL BETTING LINE: Notre Dame Close as Slight Favorite Over Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs close as underdogs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
After a postponement following the tragic events of early Wednesday morning in New Orleans, the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just hours away from their Allstate Sugar Bowl Matchup. The winner of this contest will advance to the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals where they will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl.
As kickoff inches closer, sportsbooks have begun releasing updated lines for the game, and it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs will enter this game as underdogs. According to FanDuel, the Georgia Bulldogs are a +1.5-point underdog in this matchup. The Bulldogs were once 1.5-point favorites leading up to the matchup, but have now flipped as the underdog for this contest. The Dawgs are undefeated as underdogs during the 2024 season.
Georgia and Notre Dame will kick off this afternoon at 4 p.m. Coverage for the game will be provided by ESPN.
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Thursday, January 2nd. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
