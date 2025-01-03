FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Fall in Sugar Bowl; Conclude 2024 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 season has come to a close following their loss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season came to a disappointing end this afternoon as they were defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The final score of this contest was 23-10
A disastrous end to the first half, followed by a huge special teams touchdown at the beginning of the second half, created a 17-point deficit for Georgia that ultimately proved to be too large to overcome despite a valiant effort from the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs had plenty of opportunities to win the contest, but squandered away their opportunities with self inflicted wounds such as turnovers, poor special teams play, and tackling. Quarterback Gunner Stockton played relatively well in his first start, but was unable to will the Dawgs’ offense to a victory.
With the season concluded, the Dawgs will now begin their preparations for the 2025 season as a litany of draft declarations, coaching changes, and transfer portal entries are likely to ensue.
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces Retirement
- Georgia Football's All-time Record in the State of Louisiana
- Georgia vs Notre Dame Provides Similar Storyline to Previous Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily