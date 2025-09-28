FINAL: Georgia Football Falls to Alabama Yet Again
The Georgia Bulldogs fall to Alabama yet again,
The Georgia Bulldogs have fallen to the Alabama Crimson Tide yet again. The Georgia Bulldogs had a shot to come back in the game but Alabama held on to their lead their lead in the second half to secure yet another win over the Bulldogs. The final score to the game was Alabama 24.21. The Crimson Tide did not score a single point in the second half.
Alabama started the game off hot by scoring 14 points to secure an two score lead and the the Bulldogs fought back to get it back to a one score lead. Georgia dropped a wide open pass to take the leade and then went for it on fourth and short instead of kicking a game tying field goal in the fourth quarter.
It was yet another heart breaking loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide for Georgia. The Bulldogs had multiple opportunities to score in the second half and failed to do so. Alabama was also very efficient on third down in this game and it ended up being the difference in the game.
Georgia dominated the run game but Alabama's hot start on offense proved to be too much for Georgia to ovecome. The Bulldog's decision to not kick a game tying field goal and Alabama's willingness to pass the ball on third down with the game on the line are what allowed the Crimson Tide to prevail in this game.
Georgia will prepare for Kentucky next week at home which will be a noon game. The Bulldogs will then travel on the road to take on Auburn on the road.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily