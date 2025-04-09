Five Freshmen We Are Excited To See During Spring Game For Georgia
As Saturday's, April 12th Spring Game approaches for the Georgia Bulldogs, we take a look at the five freshmen that we are most excited to see.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the sport's premier recruiting programs. They've had an annual parking spot among the top-5 in roster acquistion and talent every single season. The 2025 class was no different. Ranked a top-4 class, the Georgia Bulldogs currently have (24) freshmen enrolled and going through spring practice.
Today, we take a look at the Top-5 freshmen that we are excited to see on Saturday at the annual G-Day scrimmage. The practice won't be made available on TV. However, here at Bulldogs on SI, we will have full updates and notes from the scrimmage.
1. Elijah Griffin, DT
There's not a player that Georgia needs to be as advertised as early as possible as five-star defensive tackle Elijah Griffin. Georgia has become a program seemingly synonymous with defensive line talent and Griffin is projected to be the "next one." Sources have raved already about his performance behind closed doors this spring. Saturday will be the public's first viewing.
2. Juan Gaston, OT
Earnest Greene is still in a club on his right hand, and Monroe Freeling is out this spring as well. There isn't a plethora of depth as is at the tackle position this spring. However, there should be some this fall. There's a chance that our best view of Juan Gaston at tackle this year might be on Saturday. Sources have indicated, he's everything and more than they thought he was going to be. His weight is coming down, and at nearly 6'8, he's a supreme athlete.
3. Elyiss Williams, TE
What's more exciting than a 6'8 playmaker streaking down the middle of the field? Elyiss Williams, a former top-50 player out of Camden County, Georgia, the lengthy prospect already has veteran players like JaCorey Thomas quick to mention him in a list of vertical threats on this roster. Like Gaston and the offensive tackle room, Saturday could be our most in-depth chance of seeing Elyiss Williams this season.
4. Ethan Barbour, TE
Williams was the highest-rated of the two, and his ceiling is rather impressive. However, Ethan Barbour is the player who's got sources shouting praises this spring. The word "professional" continues to be brought up regarding Barbour. He's a fluid athlete who is a route-running savant. There's a value for great athletes who have a knack for finding space. He's exactly that.
5. Bo Walker, RB
Another freshman that's being int he storylines for practice performances this spring, Bo Walker has hit the ground running at Georgia. The former three-star recruit is shaping up to be yet another "Diamond in the rough" type of steals for the Bulldogs. With both Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson not expected to particpate on Saturday, Walker should get an extended look.
