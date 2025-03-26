Five-Star Jorden Edmonds Announces College Football Commitment
Five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds has announced his college commitment to Alabama.
As we get deeper into the calendar year, the 2026 recruiting class continues to heat up and one of the biggest names in the class if officially off the board. Cornerback Jorden Edmonds announced on Wednesday his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia native is rated as a five-star prospect, the 27th-best player in the country, the number one cornerback in the class and the fourth-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Edmonds was expected to announce his decision earlier in the year but elected to push back his commitment. Ultimately, Edmonds stuck with the trend and committed to the Tide.
Edmonds does have official visits lined up to Georgia on May 30, Tennessee on June 13 and Alabama on June 20. However, now that Edmonds has given a verbal commitment, that could very well change.
Georgia has been known to assert themselves back into recruitments even after a player announces a commitment to a different school. Considering there is still quite a bit of time left before early national signing day, there is still potential for the Bulldogs to get back into the mix and potentially land Edmonds by the end of it. For now though, he is set to continue his college career with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have six commits in the 2026 class. The most recent commit was wide receiver Brady Marchese.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
