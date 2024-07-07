Five-Star OT, David Sanders Sets Commitment Date - Will it Be Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have recruited at an elite level under head coach Kirby Smart for nearly a decade now. It's been year after year, five-star after five-star addition it seems, especially along the lines of scrimmage. Kirby Smart has made it clear where his priorities lie on the recruiting trail, and it's shown out in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially at the offensive tackle position. Names like Andrew Thomas, Broderick Jones, Isaiah Wilson, and Amarius Mims have all been first rounders in the last five years.
Next up in the five-star ranks is David Sanders Jr. from Providence Day. He's the nation's No. 1 ranked tackle and he's set a commitment date for August 17th. Additionally, Sanders named a top-4 including Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraksa, and Tennessee.
Pass-Rush Set
There are a lot of high school offensive tackles that flash in run-blocking. Sanders separates himself in pass protection - his athletic profile and refined technique enabled him to become a three-year starter for Providence Day at left tackle while winning state championships. He has a signature snatch move where he quickly locates the shoulder pads of opposing defensive linemen and gets them on the ground, putting them in a near-impossible situation to start the rep. Sanders can kick-slide out and get depth on high-caliber pass-rushers, keeping his quarterback clean without needing extra help.
Leg Drive
Sanders stands 6-6 and weighs 270 pounds; he's been purposefully adding weight to his frame since he entered high school. He doesn't want to sacrifice his unique athleticism but knows he must get to a weight suitable for Power-5 football and beyond. Still, his leg drive is powerful, with even the biggest defenders stumbling backward. Providence Day greatly utilizes Sanders in run-game extensions because they trust him to get outside the tackle box, engage, and then be violent enough to create a gap. He gains momentum with each passing step when he engages with a defender, and that should continue with a steady weight-gain progression.
Effort
There are two categories when evaluating offensive linemen: violence and effort. Sanders still must work on the violence when finishing blocks, as they can tend to be inconsistent at this point for high schoolers. However, Sanders plays with his hair on fire - this is a guy who wants to block multiple defenders who wants to make the winning block. He's fit well into a dynamic, prolific system at Providence Day, and you can't do that without a high motor.
