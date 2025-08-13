FOX Sports Names CJ Allen as Georgia Bulldogs' Best Player for 2025 Football Season
According to FOX Sports, linebacker CJ Allen is expected to be the best player on the Georgia Bulldogs roster during the 2025 college football season.
The college football season is just over one week away from its first game of 2025, as teams across the country prepare for the return of football. With the sport nearing its return, rankings and ratings have continued to pour in as experts make their predictions.
One set of rankings that was recently revealed is who the best players are on each of the top 10 AP Poll teams. According to FOX Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs' best player for the 2025 season is expected to be linebacker CJ Allen.
"Entering his junior year, Allen is part of the next wave of Georgia defenders with NFL promise," wrote FOX Sports' RJ Young. "He’ll look to capitalize on a strong 2024 season, as the Bulldogs seek to make their first College Football Playoff semifinals for the first time in three years."
Allen started in all 14 of Georgia's contests during the 2024 season and was an integral part of the team's successes. With defensive leaders such as Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks no longer on the roster, many project Allen to step up and become the next leader of the Kirby Smart defense.
Allen will begin his third season with the Bulldogs in the team's regular season opener on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at Sanford Stadium.
