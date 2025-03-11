Kirby Smart Addresses Criticisms of Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart addressed the criticisms of his offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
Spring football is officially underway for the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs will be taking the practice field on Tuesday for the first time. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of practice and he spoke on a hot topic that many have been discussing this offseason.
Ahead of the 2023 college football season, Georgia promoted Mike Bobo to offensive coordinator after Todd Monken took the same job with the Baltimore Ravens. Georgia had a successful offensive season in 2023 but not so much in 2024. That has led to many fans and media pundits expressing criticizing the Georgia playcaller.
Smart was asked about the topic and here is what he had to say:
“Honest with you, I don't get into it much," Smart said. "I worked in a place for 10 years before I came here, and it's my 10th spring. So that's 20 years that, you know, I really don't pay much attention to anything outside. I got a lot of confidence in this organization, the foundation we've built. I've got the best staff in the country, and I have no doubt about that. I've got one of the most experienced SEC staffs there is, and to be honest, a lot of confidence in that, and I have a lot of confidence.”
After averaging 40 points per game in 2023, Georgia averaged 31.5 points per game this past season. The offense also dealt with a handful of issues such as a banged up offensive line, drops by the wide receivers and inconsistent quarterback play at times.
Despite the fact that Georgia will have a new starting quarterback this season, it's likely that most of the attention will be focused in on the job Bobo does of calling plays this season.
