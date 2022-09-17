Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.

Whether it's the cowbells in Starkville, Mississippi, the voodoo inside or Jordan-Hare, or the September heat in Columbia, South Carolina, every school has its advantages. Saturday afternoon, Georgia is battling that aforementioned heat against the Gamecocks for a 12:00 PM start, and according to College Gameday on ESPN, they came prepared for the heat.

Georgia wasn't exactly pleased the air conditioning services in the visitor's locker room two years ago when they traveled to South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium. So, this year, head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff decided they'd bring their own air conditioning unit.

Call it gamesmanship on South Carolina's end, call it an abundance of resources on Georgia's end, either way... it just means more.

How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! ESPN’s broadcast crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) OUT - Mitchell suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over Samford and did not travel with the team to Columbia.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN