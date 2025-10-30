Former Florida Gators Quarterback Tim Tebow Recounts Georgia's Iconic "Gator Stomp"
Former Florida Gators quarterback recounts one of the most iconic moments of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are gearing up for their annual rendition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party," a game that has provided each fanbase with a handful of legendary moments and plays.
Perhaps the most iconic moments from this matchup came during the 2007 matchup when Mark Richt's Georgia Bulldogs intentionally earned an excessive celebration penalty. Following a touchdown by running back Knowshon Moreno, the entire Bulldogs bench cleared the sideline to celebrate on the field.
The Bulldogs would end up emerging victorious in the game, making the Dawgs' celebration that much more iconic. The play would later become known as "The Gator Stomp" and lives on as one of the greatest plays in Georgia Football history.
For the Florida Gators, however, the moment continues to live in infamy nearly 18 years later. It even warrants a visceral reaction from former Gator quarterback Tim Tebow, who recently recounted the game during a segment with the SEC Network.
Georgia's Iconic Touchdown Celebration Against the Florida Gators
"Why do I want to throw up when I watch this again?" said Tebow as he rewatched Moreno dive into the endzone.
Tebow, perhaps the most legendary college quarterback of all time, described the emotions he and his Florida teammates felt at the time of the "Gator Stomp" and revealed that the play haunted the Gators throughout the ensuing offseason.
"It was so devastating to me, to coach, to so many members of our team, that when we worked out in the offseason, there were a lot of workouts that we did where every rep we did," said Tebow. "We were just thinking about this game."
The Gators would earn their revenge in the following season, however, as they utterly dismantled the Bulldogs 49-10 in the 2008 matchup. To emphasize the vengeance, Florida head coach Urban Meyer intentionally called timeouts in the final moments of the matchup, despite the game being well in hand.
This allowed the Florida fanbase and players to savor their impressive victory over the Dawgs and quickly became another wrinkle in this heated rivalry.
Georgia and Florida will look to create another iconic moment of their own this season as the two teams square off once again in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be nationally available on ABC.