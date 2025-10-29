Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators: How to Watch, TV Channel, and Live Streaming
Here is where Bulldog fans can tune in to watch this year's edition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are just days away from teeing off their annual rivalry matchup, better known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." This will be the 103rd all-time meeting between these two schools, in a series that the Bulldogs lead 56-44-2.
Last year's meeting between these two storied programs saw Georgia overcome a halftime deficit to eventually pull away to a 34-20 victory. The win was the Bulldogs' fourth consecutive over the Gators, which is the longest streak the Dawgs have experienced in more than 40 years.
This year, the Dawgs are looking to earn their fifth straight over Florida, and appear in a prime position to do so. According to ESPN analytics, Georgia has nearly an 80% chance of winning the contest.
Interesting Storylines in This Year's Matchup
Along with the usual storylines for a massive rivalry game, a new wrinkle has been added to this year's matchup. Less than two weeks ago, the University of Florida announced that it would be dismissing head coach Billy Napier from the program.
Napier was not only the head coach for the Gators but also the primary play-caller, creating a unique situation for both teams. While wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez has assumed the role of interim head coach, it remains unclear who will call plays for Florida this Saturday.
Another unique storyline for this year's matchup is that it will be the final season the game is played in Jacksonville until 2028. EverBank Stadium (the venue the game is played in) is expected to undergo a remodeling, which has forced the game to be played elsewhere.
While the game will not be played in Jacksonville for an extended period of time, the contest will remain a neutral-site affair as Atlanta, Georgia, is expected to be the venue of the site's contest in 2026, while Tampa, Florida, will host the game in 2027.
For those who are unable to make the pilgrimage to Jacksonville this season, here is where you can tune in to watch the Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 1st, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE