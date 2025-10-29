Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators: How to Watch, TV Channel, and Live Streaming

Here is where Bulldog fans can tune in to watch this year's edition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

Christian Kirby II

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) breaks up a pass intended for Florida Gators wide receiver Tank Hawkins (10) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
/ Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are just days away from teeing off their annual rivalry matchup, better known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." This will be the 103rd all-time meeting between these two schools, in a series that the Bulldogs lead 56-44-2.

Last year's meeting between these two storied programs saw Georgia overcome a halftime deficit to eventually pull away to a 34-20 victory. The win was the Bulldogs' fourth consecutive over the Gators, which is the longest streak the Dawgs have experienced in more than 40 years.

This year, the Dawgs are looking to earn their fifth straight over Florida, and appear in a prime position to do so. According to ESPN analytics, Georgia has nearly an 80% chance of winning the contest.

Interesting Storylines in This Year's Matchup

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier
Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Along with the usual storylines for a massive rivalry game, a new wrinkle has been added to this year's matchup. Less than two weeks ago, the University of Florida announced that it would be dismissing head coach Billy Napier from the program.

Napier was not only the head coach for the Gators but also the primary play-caller, creating a unique situation for both teams. While wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez has assumed the role of interim head coach, it remains unclear who will call plays for Florida this Saturday.

Another unique storyline for this year's matchup is that it will be the final season the game is played in Jacksonville until 2028. EverBank Stadium (the venue the game is played in) is expected to undergo a remodeling, which has forced the game to be played elsewhere.

While the game will not be played in Jacksonville for an extended period of time, the contest will remain a neutral-site affair as Atlanta, Georgia, is expected to be the venue of the site's contest in 2026, while Tampa, Florida, will host the game in 2027.

For those who are unable to make the pilgrimage to Jacksonville this season, here is where you can tune in to watch the Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators.

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 1st, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
  • Location: EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

