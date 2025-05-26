Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators Ranked Fourth Most Intense Rivalry in SEC
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators rivalry has been listed as one of the most intense rivalries in the SEC.
The Southeastern Conference is home to some of college football's most rabid fanbases that exude passion for their school and utter disdain for any others. A conference full of such passion is all but guaranteed to produce some of the most hate-filled and bitter rivalries the sport has ever seen.
According to USA Today Network, the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators possess the SEC's fourth most intense rivalry in the SEC and are one of the few schools that have a rivalry so intense, that the two teams have to meet at a neutral site every year (even when the normal venue undergoes renovations).
As of late, the Bulldogs have controlled the narrative of this series, winning seven of the last eight meetings. But the one-sided results have not skewed the hate that these two programs feel for eachother.
This matchup has seen a handful of iconic moments in the sport, including Georgia's 2007 "Gator Stomp" in their win over Florida, Tim Tebow's breaking of Herschel Walker's rushing record in 2009, and Larry Munson's iconic "Run Lindsay Run!" call in 1980.
Georgia and Florida will renew their annual rivalry this year on Saturday, November 1st in Jacksonville, Florida. This will be the last meeting between the two schools in Jacksonville until 2028. The Bulldogs are currently on a four-game win streak over the Gators, their longest of the Kirby Smart era.
